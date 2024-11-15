Carriers disappointed as contract talks loom and rate hikes fail to stick
Container spot freight rates this week were virtually unchanged from last week, as planned mid-November ...
MAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKETHLAG: UTILISATIONHLAG: VERY STRONG BALANCE SHEET HLAG: TERMINAL UNIT SHINESHLAG: BULLISH PREPARED REMARKSHLAG: CONF CALLHLAG: CEO ON TRADE RISKAMZN: HAUL LAUNCH
MAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKETHLAG: UTILISATIONHLAG: VERY STRONG BALANCE SHEET HLAG: TERMINAL UNIT SHINESHLAG: BULLISH PREPARED REMARKSHLAG: CONF CALLHLAG: CEO ON TRADE RISKAMZN: HAUL LAUNCH
With just 10 weeks to go until the Gemini Cooperation formally begins sailings – and two weeks before bookings open – Maersk and Hagag-Lloyd have announced they are to drop Felixstowe on their Asia-North Europe routes in favour of London Gateway.
Under the original Gemini network, there were due to be four Asia-North Europe strings – the AE1,AE2, AE3 and AE5 – with a UK call scheduled on the AE1, AE3 and AE5 services.
A Maersk customer advisory said that it recently undertook a review of the new network with Hapag-Lloyd and “during this optimisation process and our review of the Asia-Europe services, we have concluded that London Gateway is the most optimal port to serve our customers importing/exporting cargo to/from the UK.
“This strategic decision comes as part of the ambition to reduce network complexity with mostly single operator loops and fewer port calls per service, and is aimed at enhancing reliability, reach, and speed for our customers.
“Due to this change, Felixstowe will not be a part of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s shared Gemini network,” it added.
Maersk added that the switch would not affect its services operated outside Gemini. According to the eeSea liner database, the Danish carrier currently has four other services – outside of its existing 2M arrangement with MSC, due to end on 1 February – calling at Felixstowe.
These comprise a North Europe-Mediterranean intra-regional service run in cooperation with Borchard Lines, Hapag-Lloyd, OOCL and Turkon, one feeder string to Scandinavia and two standalone Europe-Middle East services.
Other Gemini UK port calls include two stays per week at London Gateway on two of its Middle East/India-Europe services, and three Southampton calls on the transatlantic services. Maersk, and a separate advisory from Hapag-Lloyd, said these would proceed as planned.
Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'
Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada
GXO Direct: Unlocking retail success through logistics
Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers
Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'
CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea
Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill
Cape of Good Hope box ship diversion 'benefits shipping companies'
Glitches in new terminal operating systems spark delays at south India ports
Cargo cheers as Canada lifts restrictions on China flights
French rail workers plan strike 'double-whammy' over Fret SNCF break-up
Europe's airfreight suffers as economies are caught in ‘doom loop’ of low growth
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article