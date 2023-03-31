Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / EXCLUSIVE: Top VP pushed at CH Robinson Europe

AF
ID 211931710 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
By

There’s a lot on CH Robinson’s plate these days.

High up the pecking order is the appointment of a new CEO that is seemingly taking forever to happen. What’s the problem?

I am not sure

The other day, one senior T&L executive from North America asked me if I had “heard any rumours as to who is going to get the CH Robinson [CHRW] job? That’s been sitting a while. I’m not buying this whole Jim Barber thing.”

If he is right, I am ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson Exclusive Logwin Rhenus Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery

    B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

    Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk

    Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist

    ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

    Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines

    Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling

    DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering

    Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles

    Maersk says posted data is not current and not from attack by hackers

    Shippers reject carriers' opposition to ending anti-trust rules

    AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles

    Winning the race to 2026: Kuehne vs DSV vs DHL Global Forwarding

    Yang Ming says shippers taking time to commit to contracts as rates fall

    Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban

    Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action