Boost for India's exports as global supply chain 'reorients itself'
The first round of a $500-per-box general rate increase (GRI) on 29 March for India-US ...
There’s no particular event-driven news propping up the value trade in container shipping but we have reached that moment again when Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, ahead of ex-dividend day, is overshooting.
Now worth over €60bn on the stock market…
… remarkably, some €30bn more than the entire AP Møller-Mærsk ––> meanwhile, its trading multiples are out of whack with any reasonable scenario on a forward basis (click to expand the table below).
Moreover, its €359.2 closing price* on Tuesday, 18 April, is over twice as ...
The first round of a $500-per-box general rate increase (GRI) on 29 March for India-US ...
The essential value-drivers
Something you may have missed…
Ahead of privatisation, South Korean ocean carrier HMM will continue a former THE Alliance transpacific ...
A definite end to rock-bottom freight rates could be in sight, as carriers take advantage ...
Deep dive to 2030
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
Comment on this article