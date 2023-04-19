By Alessandro Pasetti 19/04/2023

There’s no particular event-driven news propping up the value trade in container shipping but we have reached that moment again when Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, ahead of ex-dividend day, is overshooting.

Now worth over €60bn on the stock market…

… remarkably, some €30bn more than the entire AP Møller-Mærsk ––> meanwhile, its trading multiples are out of whack with any reasonable scenario on a forward basis (click to expand the table below).

Moreover, its €359.2 closing price* on Tuesday, 18 April, is over twice as ...

