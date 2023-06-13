On the road to glory with $100-plus XPO?
Exciting days to question the model
But perfectly fine.
Why?
Let’s look.
From a prophetic ’Catching falling knives’ on 23 September…
…to ’Mind the income gap’ six months later on this platform, the Magic Four’s performances since 23 March are shown in the chart below…
… and indeed DSV, purely in terms of capital appreciation ex-dividend considerations*, has been the safest since 23 March also thanks to a lowly payout yet having gone ex-dividend on 17 March, a week before the period screening started.
(*Mærsk’s jumbo payout clearly impacted, as expected, its ...
CMA CGM Logistics – about $30bn of hidden value
