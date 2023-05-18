By Alessandro Pasetti 18/05/2023

Thinking out loud, one really has to wonder (I do) if DSV is getting any closer to another deal just as, coincidentally, time passes quickly with regard to the announcement of a new CEO at CH Robinson (CHRW). The new boss is expected to be formally announced within six weeks, the search having dragged on for almost five months.

Maybe the two corporate stories are totally unrelated, but the closer you look at DSV’s geographical split and revenues contribution by country ...

