Airfreight rates ex-China 'loss-making', but hopes of a trade deal stay high
Despite “loss-making” airfreight rates offered for Hong Kong/China-US, Chinese forwarders seem optimistic that the trade ...
A divergence in container spot freight rates between the Asia-Europe and Asia-North America trades emerged this week, with pricing declines into Europe getting sharper, while rates to North America strengthened, week on week.
Market sources believe it was the widespread reduction of capacity through aggressive blanked sailings that prevented transpacific rates from crashing through the floor, and this week’s Drewry’s World Container Index’s (WCI) Shanghai-Los Angeles leg was up 5% week on week, to hit $2,713 per 40ft.
Similarly, the WCI’s Shanghai-New ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article