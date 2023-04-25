Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'
The recent uptick in container spot rates is “transitory”, according to maritime consultant Drewry, which ...
The ’Drewry Container Forecaster’ webinar that took place today was a very good reminder of where the wind is blowing in container shipping.
First off, the market may be “getting off the floor”, based on the indications contained in the chart below…
… but, connecting the dots, there remains a side issue, as flagged by our market guru Mike Wackett last week: “Boxship demolition sales disappoint analysts as charter market booms“.
(Just as Drewry today confirmed that demolitions/idle fleet “are still well below ...
The recent uptick in container spot rates is “transitory”, according to maritime consultant Drewry, which ...
Both hands on the steering wheel, please
China’s May Day holiday, lasting five days from Saturday, will delay liner operators’ planned rate ...
Container spot rates from Asia to the US west coast shot up this week, as ...
Top of the podium this week
Taiwan’s Maritime Port Bureau said this week there was no longer any need for it ...
US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo
Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks
Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages
€63bn Hapag-Lloyd puts Mærsk in the shade
Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in
As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network
CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics – 'this is not the end of the story'
Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches next-gen pharma product
Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets
DB Schenker sale – dodging 'burned fingers' as Berlin tiptoes
Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal
Comment on this article