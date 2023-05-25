CNBC: What a 'normal' peak retail trade season could look like this year

CNBC: Companies are betting on a demand rebound in second half of year, DHL says
CNBC reports: Spring has sprung for U.S. imports, and the trade that is being exported from ...
CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco writes:
– Peak season, the time of year when retailers start importing holiday items, begins in August and runs until October.
– Last year’s peak season trade orders were flat year over year.
– Logistics managers are hoping for a slight uptick in peak season this year, and back-to-school orders are trending higher, but the CEO of logistics company OL USA warns that a “normal peak season” may not return until Q3 2024.
The Covid hangover of inventories continues to ...
