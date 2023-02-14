CNBC: Asia markets mixed ahead of US inflation report; Japan to nominate new central bank head

CNBC: Chinese tech giant Alibaba working on a ChatGPT rival
CNBC reports: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT.
CNBC reports:
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors await the release of the U.S. consumer price index report, which will shape the Federal Reserve’s path ahead.
The Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% and the Topix climbed 0.67%, and the Japanese yen stood at 132.33 against the U.S. dollar ahead of the Japanese government’s expected nomination of its next Bank of Japan governor. Nikkei reported last week that Kazuo Ueda will be nominated for the post.
South Korea's Kospi started the day 0.5% higher, while the Kosdaq also gained 0.36%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened slightly lower.
