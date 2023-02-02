CNBC: Amazon earnings are out — here are the numbers

By LoadstarEditorial 02/02/2023

CNBC reports:

Amazon reported earnings after the bell. Here are the results.

– Earnings: $1.39 per share

– Revenue: $149.2 billion vs $145.42 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates

[The full release is here: “Amazon.com Announces Fourth Quarter Results“]

– Advertising: $11.38 billion, according to StreetAccount

Amazon likely closed out its worst year for revenue growth in its quarter century as a public company, and another quarter of single-digit sales expansion is expected, as the company grapples with waning consumer demand from inflation and a deceleration in its cloud business…

To read

