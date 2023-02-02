Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: Amazon earnings are out — here are the numbers

Amazon warehouse
Photo 194996167 © Marcos del Mazo | Dreamstime.com
By

CNBC reports:

Amazon reported earnings after the bell. Here are the results.

– Earnings: $1.39 per share

– Revenue: $149.2 billion vs $145.42 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates

[The full release is here: “Amazon.com Announces Fourth Quarter Results“]

– Advertising: $11.38 billion, according to StreetAccount

Amazon likely closed out its worst year for revenue growth in its quarter century as a public company, and another quarter of single-digit sales expansion is expected, as the company grapples with waning consumer demand from inflation and a deceleration in its cloud business…

To read ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Amazon CNBC layoffs Salesforce

    Most Read

    Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack

    Ocean rates ex-Asia under pressure, while PSSs return to the transatlantic

    Maersk 'takes a risk' binning historic and well-liked brands

    DHL leads freighter exodus from MEX as government ban looms

    More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall

    Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding

    Cross-alliance cooperation on the increase as market weakens

    DB Schenker: will flag-waving affect the sale?

    Hapag-Lloyd bucks the trend, as Q4 volumes hold steady

    Cargo back to 'playing second fiddle' at US carriers, but has momentum

    DHL + DB Schenker (again) – on a merely 'hypothetical' basis...

    Cash-rich Samudera splashes out on new box ships to renew fleet

    Drones will 'push the boundaries of what is possible' in air cargo

    Surge in freighter orders by carriers, despite 'paradigm shift' in air cargo

    Forwarders to beat carriers? What ocean and air freight normality looks like

    Analysis: Up to $1.5bn Freightos debut – let that sink in 