Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CHRW: How the transportation industry can prepare for a government shutdown

FDX: ABOUT USPS PRIVATISATIONFDX: CCO VIEWFDX: LOWER GUIDANCE FDX: DISRUPTING AIR FREIGHTFDX: FOCUS ON KEY VERTICALFDX: LTL OUTLOOKGXO: NEW LOW LINE: NEW LOW FDX: INDUSTRIAL WOESFDX: HEALTH CHECKFDX: TRADING UPDATEWMT: GREEN WOESFDX: FREIGHT BREAK-UPFDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK

FDX: ABOUT USPS PRIVATISATIONFDX: CCO VIEWFDX: LOWER GUIDANCE FDX: DISRUPTING AIR FREIGHTFDX: FOCUS ON KEY VERTICALFDX: LTL OUTLOOKGXO: NEW LOW LINE: NEW LOW FDX: INDUSTRIAL WOESFDX: HEALTH CHECKFDX: TRADING UPDATEWMT: GREEN WOESFDX: FREIGHT BREAK-UPFDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK

Questions
ID 23082102 © Brad Calkins | Dreamstime.com
By

CH Robinson‘s Jason Craig writes:

With a government shutdown possibly beginning on Saturday December 21, 2024, it’s important to look at how it could impact the transportation industry specifically. Can we draw any lessons from past government shutdowns? Absolutely.

Here are a few things transportation professionals should consider to be prepared for a shutdown… 

To read the full post, please click here.

Also of interest, published earlier this month by CH Robinson’s Ryan Hammett is this: ‘No crystal ball needed: a new data-driven method for predicting modal shifts‘.

Topics

Most read news

Carriers unveil Panama Canal transit surcharges for new year

The Loadstar explains: port automation

Multimodal negotiable cargo documents a step closer to reality

USPS privatisation would change the dynamics of rocky US final-mile landscape

HMM to return to the transatlantic, as ONE teams up with Ocean Alliance

The paradoxes of port productivity

Ocean and Premier alliances plan jointly operated transatlantic networks

Trump will have a 'heavy impact on container volumes', warns Wan Hai chief

Apparel buyers revive alternatives in India amid Bangladesh struggles

Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC

Air freight review: carriers eye higher contract rates after extended peak

2024: Sublime DSV, battered Kuehne, after a year to remember

Ripples from Trump tariff threat rocking boats in the neighbourhood

CMA CGM to launch battery-powered container barge in Vietnam

LA/LB ports eye record throughput, but there are 'signals of strain'

Box ship building in China hits new heights with 68.5% of global orders