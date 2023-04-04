By Alessandro Pasetti 04/04/2023

The boom-and-bust cycle, that led to the involuntary departure of CH Robinson CEO Bob Biesterfeld at the turn of year, was particularly harmful, performance-wise, for the US-based 3PL’s Global Forwarding unit.

Unexpected weakness in H2 22 caught management off guard.

The rest is history.

One after another

Layoffs followed, with several senior staff and others being affected, one way or another.

The latest prominent head to roll in Europe was that of Ivo Aris, as we exclusively revealed on Friday, 31 March.

Another senior guy, however, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN