Comment / CH Robinson Europe reshuffle – another high-profile pro gone

ID 8979780 © Sergei Razvodovskij | Dreamstime.com
The boom-and-bust cycle, that led to the involuntary departure of CH Robinson CEO Bob Biesterfeld at the turn of year, was particularly harmful, performance-wise, for the US-based 3PL’s Global Forwarding unit.

Unexpected weakness in H2 22 caught management off guard.

The rest is history.

One after another 

Layoffs followed, with several senior staff and others being affected, one way or another.

The latest prominent head to roll in Europe was that of Ivo Aris, as we exclusively revealed on Friday, 31 March.

Another senior guy, however, ...

