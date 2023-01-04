Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)

ATO
By

Welcome 2023.

Suddenly, I’m not half the man I used to be. 

Some really wild speculation has emerged since CH Robinson (CHRW) ousted CEO Bob Biesterfeld, aka Record Bob, on Tuesday 3 January.

His departure, the 3PL said in a SEC filing, “was an involuntary termination by the company without cause, such that he is entitled to severance benefits in accordance with the previously disclosed Executive Separation and Change in Control Plan.”

WOW

Is a corporate storm around the corner? Yes and no?

(More no than yes, perhaps.)

However, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CH Robinson Expeditors Takeover Talk Decarbonisation FMC In the dock India Shining OceanX radar project44 Rates - the eternal tango

    Most Read

    Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers

    Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia

    No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'

    FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints

    US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market

    New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld

    Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans

    'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules

    SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%

    CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)

    CH Robinson: Biesterfeld steps down, Anderson appointed interim CEO

    Etihad's David Kerr to help UK fledgling freighter carrier take off

    Bifa DG Robert Keen to retire and DHL GF's Stephen Parker steps up

    Relief charity will provide food and water to UK hauliers caught in congestion

    American Airlines Cargo appoints Indy Bolina head of global sales