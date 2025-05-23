Zim set to reinstate its transpacific ZX2 express service
In what could be one of the shortest service suspensions in shipping history, Zim is ...
Container spot freight rates on the transpacific continued to trend upwards this week, albeit at a far gentler pace than last week’s GRI-induced double-digit growth, as carriers rushed to return capacity in anticipation of at least a short-term demand bounce.
There are only rough estimates as to how much ready-to-load cargo has built up in China, waiting to ship to the US, since President Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariff announcement.
Sea Intelligence consulting suggested a broad range, of 180,000-540,00 teu, this week; and ...
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Navigating supply chain trends in 2025: efficiency, visibility, and adaptability
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Yang Ming chief announces rethink on ordering 'megamax' box ships
