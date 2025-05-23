By Gavin van Marle 23/05/2025

Container spot freight rates on the transpacific continued to trend upwards this week, albeit at a far gentler pace than last week’s GRI-induced double-digit growth, as carriers rushed to return capacity in anticipation of at least a short-term demand bounce.

There are only rough estimates as to how much ready-to-load cargo has built up in China, waiting to ship to the US, since President Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariff announcement.

Sea Intelligence consulting suggested a broad range, of 180,000-540,00 teu, this week; and ...

