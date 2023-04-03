Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CargoAi facilitates eAWB transition and ISC2 with new features

CargoAi, airfreight’s fastest growing digital enabler, has launched a new feature to support its users with the paperless transition. Starting today, the 9000+ freight forwarders using CargoMART will be able to send FWB and FHL, once the booking is made, to 80+ airlines.

While IATA announced the industry goal of achieving 100% eAWB by the end of 2022, this was not yet fully achieved. CargoAi aims to bridge the gap between paper and digital AWBs by facilitating the messaging for small and medium sized freight forwarders.

David Rose, Chief Transformation Officer at IAG Cargo commented, “We fully support this move by CargoAi and hope to see wider customer adoption of eAWB – it is a vital step forward for the air cargo industry and offers a considerable advantage in driving operational efficiency and simplifying the process of document handling.

“At IAG Cargo, we are committed to achieving 100% eAWB adoption by the end of 2023. The Air Waybill is a core part of the cargo journey, and we absolutely see digitising this element of the journey as one of the many stepping stones in our ‘Destination Digital’ strategy,” added Rose.

The launch of the FWB/FHL feature also allows CargoMART users to send all information required for ISC2, to comply with the new European customs standards.  The feature is available for all leading airlines available on CargoMART such as Qatar Airways Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo, Turkish Airways Cargo and 80+ other airlines that have been directly integrated.

Reiterating the benefits of the eAWB for CargoMART users, Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi says: “We are excited to launch this new feature to support our users, in addition to the many features already available on CargoMART. The eAWB, being digital, facilitates communication between all parties, ensuring the status of the shipment can be tracked within CargoMART itself, allowing for greater transparency and improved visibility of the shipment’s status. Of course, the eAWB eliminates the need for physical documents,  not only reduces printing, handling, and storage costs, but also the waste and the carbon footprint of the industry.”

Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi, adds that the feature is in line with the CargoTech mission to enable digital adoption in the industry to improve efficiencies in the procurement process. CargoTech is an investor in CargoAi and strategically aligned technology companies specialising in airfreight digitalisation.

