EC slams US 'reciprocal tariffs' plan and says the trading bloc will retaliate
The European Commission (EC) has branded the latest US “reciprocal tariffs” as “a step in ...
Risk-averse Canadian carrier Cargojet believes it is insulated from the souring trade relations with its neighbour – but that there could be opportunities as shippers try to avoid US tariffs.
Cargojet, founded 23 years ago this week, has created a solid niche in the air cargo business, explained one local airfreight executive.
“It is actually 99% ACMI for integrators, and it takes very few risks.”
Cargojet, together with logistics legend Jim Crane, has a joint-venture in 21 Air, the Miami carrier which ...
