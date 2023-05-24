Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Bolloré Logistics appoints Olivier Boccara as MD APAC

Photo : Florian Léger / Share & Dare
Bolloré Logistics, currently undergoing acquisition by CMA CGM, has appointed a new managing director Asia Pacific.

Olivier Boccara, who has worked for the company for more than seven years, will succeed Cyril Dumon. Mr Boccara started at Bolloré as CEO France, but swiftly moved to become global chief commercial officer.

The company said he would continue the development strategy started by his predecessor. The team will also support the company’s growth in “key sectors”, including aeronautics, health, luxury and cosmetics.

Prior to Bolloré, Mr Boccara was chief executive of SAGA in France. he has been involved in a number of major projects, including the merger of the SAGA and SDV subsidiaries in 2015 and the acquisition in 2021 of a majority stake in Ovrsea, a start-up specialising in digital freight forwarding.

“I am delighted at the prospect of building on the solid foundations laid down by Cyril, who has greatly contributed to positioning Bolloré Logistics as a leading logistics player in the Asia-Pacific region. I have complete confidence in our existing teams and together we will strive to further develop the immense potential of this region and expand our operations to better serve our customers,” he said.

