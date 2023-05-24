Bolloré Logistics appoints Olivier Boccara as MD APAC

CMA CGM/AF-KLM set forwarder boundaries for air cargo partnership
“The moment we get closer to Ceva, we are out of the game.” So said Adriaan ...
Bolloré Logistics, currently undergoing acquisition by CMA CGM, has appointed a new managing director Asia Pacific.
Olivier Boccara, who has worked for the company for more than seven years, will succeed Cyril Dumon. Mr Boccara started at Bolloré as CEO France, but swiftly moved to become global chief commercial officer.
The company said he would continue the development strategy started by his predecessor. The team will also support the company’s growth in “key sectors”, including aeronautics, health, luxury and cosmetics.
Prior to Bolloré, Mr Boccara was chief executive of SAGA in France. he has been involved in a number of major projects, including the merger of the SAGA and SDV subsidiaries in 2015 and the acquisition in 2021 of a majority stake in Ovrsea, a start-up specialising in digital freight forwarding.
“I am delighted at the prospect of building on the solid foundations laid down by Cyril, who has greatly contributed to positioning Bolloré Logistics as a leading logistics player in the Asia-Pacific region. I have complete confidence in our existing teams and together we will strive to further develop the immense potential of this region and expand our operations to better serve our customers,” he said.
ZIM dividend zeroed due to Q1 net losses of $58m – stock down 17% in early trade
US container imports plunge as economy and labour take their toll
Forwarders warn shippers against rates that 'look too good to be true'
Ageing inventories defeat shipping lines' GRI plans
MSC and CMA CGM way ahead in box fleet-building race
Forwarders are not your enemy, WCA tells shipping lines
Shippers on the hunt for supply chain know-how
FedEx Express pilots vote overwhelmingly for strike over new contract
Shippers hold back on contracts amid uncertainty and ample capacity
Comment on this article