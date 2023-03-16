BBG: UBS, Credit Suisse oppose idea of forced combination

BBG: Signature Bank closure deals another blow to crypto industry
UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG are opposed to a forced combination, even as scenario planning for a government-orchestrated tie-up continues, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
UBS would prefer to focus on its own wealth-centric standalone strategy and is reluctant to take on risks related to Credit Suisse, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. Its smaller rival is seeking time to see through its turnaround after winning a ...
Atlas Air takeover stumbles as US authorities take a closer look
More bad news for carriers hoping rates decline has bottomed-out
Expeditors sues long-term client for unpaid $20m in row over invoices
Near-collision in Panama Canal shows 'an accident is waiting to happen'
Carriers should revamp networks rather than blank services as demand drains
Rivals set out to woo UPS customers as fears of a strike grow
Contract rates the key to liner stability, as spot prices continue to fall
2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage
Infrastructure upgrade sparks cargo logjam at Nhava Sheva
Drop 'DB' and 'DP'. Call it 'DHL Schenker'. Sounds cool, huh?
Freightos fairytale earnings call. Are you sitting comfortably, children?
Airfreight rate relief for shippers, or are things going to 'turn nasty'?
