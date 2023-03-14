Subscribe to Premium
BBG: PSA’s CK Hutchison Ports $4bn stake sale attracts China giants, sources say

Conducting Negotiations in Modern Boardroom
By

BLOOMBERG reports:

Chinese state-owned conglomerates China Merchants Group and China Cosco Shipping Corp. are among the firms expressing interest in PSA International Pte’s minority stake in the ports business of Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

PSA is seeking about $4 billion for its 20% share of CK Hutchison’s ports assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. PSA, owned by Singaporean state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte, is ...

    Topics

    China Cosco Shipping Hutchison Ports PSA India Jawaharlal Nehru Port Samudera Shipping ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

