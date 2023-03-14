BBG: PSA’s CK Hutchison Ports $4bn stake sale attracts China giants, sources say

By LoadstarEditorial 14/03/2023

BLOOMBERG reports:

Chinese state-owned conglomerates China Merchants Group and China Cosco Shipping Corp. are among the firms expressing interest in PSA International Pte’s minority stake in the ports business of Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

PSA is seeking about $4 billion for its 20% share of CK Hutchison’s ports assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. PSA, owned by Singaporean state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte, is ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN