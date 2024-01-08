Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates
European exporters to Asia are being hit with a double-whammy of transit disruption surcharges for ...
Cosco has reportedly joined its subsidiary, OOCL, in suspending ocean shipments to Israel.
According to Israeli publication Le Globes yesterday, the Chinese state-owned carrier has informed customers it had temporarily halted the carriage of goods to Israel, but gave no reasons.
OOCL, on the other hand, said on 17 December: “Due to operational issues, OOCL will stop cargo acceptance to and from Israel with immediate effect, until further notice.”
The Loadstar’s attempts to reach Cosco for comment were unsuccessful.
Threat of attacks from Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have compelled many operators to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, but they will continue to access Israel by other routes.
The Houthi rebels have targeted ships owned by Israeli nationals and Israel-bound vessels.
No Cosco or OOCL ship has been attacked so far, and observers are wondering if Cosco’s move is due to friendly diplomatic relations with Iran, which supplies 90% of China’s oil imports.
Prior to the suspension of shipments to Israel, Cosco had a weekly service carrying containers to the Haifa terminal operated by Shanghai International Port Group subsidiary Bayport Terminal.
Cosco also cooperates with Israel’s Zim Line on some Asia-US east coast and Asia-Africa services, meaning that Zim could need to find another partner or deploy more ships.
It is not known if Cosco’s decision will affect its Israel-bound car-carrying service, which was launched in May to compete with Zim, as Israel imports more Chinese-made vehicles.
In any case, Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo told The Loadstar Cosco’s move would have a negligible impact on its business, as the Israel service did not account for substantial cargo volume.
Check out this clip of Xeneta’s Peter Sand talking about how much capacity Cape diversions will take out of the global container shipping system
Mr Tan said: “Cosco could be doing this in preparation for resuming transits via the Suez Canal, as Cosco ships are now rerouted to the Cape of Good Hope while its alliance partner, CMA CGM, is still using the Suez route.”
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward
Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable
No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue
Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?
Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article