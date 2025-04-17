By Bangladesh correspondent 17/04/2025

After India cancelled the use of its transhipment facilities for Bangladesh cargo, the government decided to launch an air cargo shipment facility from Sylhet Airport in north east Bangladesh.

The first flight is expected on 27 April, when a freighter from lessor Voyager Aviation will leave Osmani International Airport carrying 56 tonnes of garment products for Spain.

Businesses expect the new facility will reduce the pressure on Dhaka Airport, as well as costs.

Meanwhile, Sylhet is not the only focus: the government is ...

