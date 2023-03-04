Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Bain & Company: Global private equity report 2023

By


Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    private equity Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'

    Li-ion batteries pose a risk to freight ro-ro services

    cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?

    TPM23: it's 12 months on, and the tables have turned

    'Cap-in-hand' carriers face shipper anger after the tables turn

    Kuehne + Nagel now an airfreight market leader, but had a poor Q4

    'The real shit starts today', says new guy in the hot seat at Flexport

    Capacity crunch mark two a possibility, says MSC chief Toft

    Globalisation is over – 'slowbalisation' is the new reality

    Mixed views on cargo shift from US west coast ports to the east

    Shippers want stability and service, not rock-bottom freight rates

    EXCLUSIVE: Top Kuehne + Nagel SVP jumps ship

    Transpac shippers struggle to trust carriers now 'learning from their mistakes'

    Rumours mount over Rhenus takeover of Logwin 'network' business

    WiseTech pricing storm shows no sign of abating as SMEs weigh in

    Slower air cargo market reflected in demand for freighter conversions