AP: Iran’s president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site

Risk Intelligence: Houthis lack resources for Med attacks
Houthi threats to widen their area of operations amount to bluster and propaganda, and “should ...
The Associated Press reports:
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported. Raisi was 63.
The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel just last month. Under Raisi, Iran enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, further escalating tensions with the West as Tehran also supplied bomb-carrying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and armed militia groups across the region…
The full post can be found here.
Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike
Carriers juggling capacity and port congestion 'taking us back to the dark days'
'Liner panic' as new container production hits a post-Covid peak
Vessel juggling leaves ocean alliances short of Asia-Europe capacity
E-retailer demand surge to drive extended boom in trans-Pacific air freight market
East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up
California staff launch class action against Ceva over 'breaches of Labor Code'
US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches
Temu shifts focus from US – but air cargo still bullish on ecommerce
Cargolux on the hunt for another 747F as ecommerce eats up capacity
Hapag-Lloyd Q1 results: 'significant swings' creating uncertainty in the market
CMA CGM switches box ship call to Chennai as Ennore struggles
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article