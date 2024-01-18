Davos: 'a whiff of decay' amid Red Sea fears, war fatigue and 'AI doom'
It is not a new observation that business and political elites probably do themselves no ...
Attacks have continued against merchant vessels transiting the Red Sea, despite missile strikes by British and US forces, with a UK minister saying the industry must adapt.
Yesterday saw Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting a US-flagged vessel and the US military launching strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen.
However, the US strikes, the fourth in as many days, part of the joint UK-US Operation Prosperity Guardian, have seemingly failed to restore the faith of vessel owners.
According to data compiled by Alphaliner, by Monday, 338 vessels had diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, 192 on westbound voyages and 146 heading east.
Added to this has been rising regional tension, exacerbated by Iranian strikes against militants in Pakistan and retaliation.
Forwarder association Fiata has called on governments and key industry decision-makers to develop tools for global monitoring and to provide a coordinated effort to facilitate maritime transport in the region, as surcharges continue to drive costs up.
“Approximately 18 shipping lines have stopped or rerouted on the waterway due to ongoing attacks, with increased transit times of around 12 days via the Cape of Good Hope,” it said.
UK business minister Nusrat Ghani yesterday said there were limits to what governments could do, urging businesses to adapt to the continuing uncertainty.
Ms Ghani told a UK newspaper: “It is first and foremost for business to manage supply chains, with government intervention reserved for those areas where it is necessary, such as in cases of market failure.”
Despite this, the business minister unveiled a programme, which she said would seek to assist through the removal of import barriers, “where feasible”.
And it seems carriers have acted to try and decrease the delays from rerouting around the African coast, Alphaliner noting those on westbound sailings had increased vessel speed by about 1.5 knots, to an average of 16.5 knots, which it said, “helps to make Cape of Good Hope Asia-Europe sailing just ‘fast’ enough for ships to arrive exactly one week later than via their original routing”.
Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs
Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo
Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise
Logistics 'black swans' now arriving in flocks
DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'
Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers
West coast ports brace for new import surge – 'but they can cope this time'
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms
Japan's semiconductor supply chain also a victim of Honshu earthquake
CULines launches Red Sea service as Houthi target area expands
Dispute at Australian ports heats up, leading to threat of 'lockouts'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article