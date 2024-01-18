By Alexander Whiteman 18/01/2024

Attacks have continued against merchant vessels transiting the Red Sea, despite missile strikes by British and US forces, with a UK minister saying the industry must adapt.

Yesterday saw Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting a US-flagged vessel and the US military launching strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen.

However, the US strikes, the fourth in as many days, part of the joint UK-US Operation Prosperity Guardian, have seemingly failed to restore the faith of vessel owners.

According to data compiled by Alphaliner, by Monday, 338 vessels had diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, 192 on westbound voyages and 146 heading east.

Added to this has been rising regional tension, exacerbated by Iranian strikes against militants in Pakistan and retaliation.

Forwarder association Fiata has called on governments and key industry decision-makers to develop tools for global monitoring and to provide a coordinated effort to facilitate maritime transport in the region, as surcharges continue to drive costs up.

“Approximately 18 shipping lines have stopped or rerouted on the waterway due to ongoing attacks, with increased transit times of around 12 days via the Cape of Good Hope,” it said.

UK business minister Nusrat Ghani yesterday said there were limits to what governments could do, urging businesses to adapt to the continuing uncertainty.

Ms Ghani told a UK newspaper: “It is first and foremost for business to manage supply chains, with government intervention reserved for those areas where it is necessary, such as in cases of market failure.”

Despite this, the business minister unveiled a programme, which she said would seek to assist through the removal of import barriers, “where feasible”.

And it seems carriers have acted to try and decrease the delays from rerouting around the African coast, Alphaliner noting those on westbound sailings had increased vessel speed by about 1.5 knots, to an average of 16.5 knots, which it said, “helps to make Cape of Good Hope Asia-Europe sailing just ‘fast’ enough for ships to arrive exactly one week later than via their original routing”.