CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India
Containership CMA CGM Attila recently sailed into the crosshairs of India’s security agencies, thanks to ...
Eurasian rail freight services continue to expand, as volumes between Azerbaijan and Iran surge and China, Kazakhstan and Russia plan a new hub.
The director general of Iran’s North Railway Administration, Gholam-Hossein Valadi, told news outlets freight on the Iran-Azerbaijan line had climbed 28% in the 11 months to February, and he had expectations for full-year growth outstripping 2022’s record year.
Mr Valadi said that between March 2023 and February 2024, some 645,000 tonnes had travelled by rail between the two countries against 501,000 tonnes in the preceding year.
Precise details of volumes appear somewhat murky, reports suggesting 206,000 tonnes had been imported into Iran from Azerbaijan (a rise of 58% year on year), while Iranian export figures were limited to those from the Astara Rail Terminal (167,000 tonnes).
Furthermore, limited information was forthcoming on the make-up of these volumes, although multiple reports cited perishables as well as cement, chemicals, and tiles.
The route between the countries is a key leg of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which Iranian vice president Mohammad Mokhber described as “important and strategic” for the region, during a meeting with Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, during his visit to Tehran last week.
Adding to the prospect of widening railfreight links in Eurasia are announcements in the past week of two major developments: a Moscow hub for services connecting China, Kazakhstan and Russia; and it was reported that deputy minister of transport Maksat Kalialparov had confirmed Kazakhstan was also planning a joint-venture with Russia and Turkmenistan.
Kazakhstan has been one of the key proponents of the INSTC, as it looks to become a regional transit hub for railfreight volumes out of China into Iran and Russia, and also on into Europe.
Certainly the route is showing (and forecasting) positive momentum, with volumes up 4% last year, to 2.1m tonnes, and expectations that they will hit 10m tonnes a year by 2027.
Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032
DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...
IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices
Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%
Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'
GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva
Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers
Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid
Restructured Flexport – finally on the mend?
K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article