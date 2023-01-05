Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / All eyes on DSV – the year to deal

AWAIT
ID 89683494 © Wave Break Media Ltd | Dreamstime.com
By

Analysts have started the year with a penchant for the bearish.

Cracks

I didn’t even have the time to put my feet under the table when, on Evocative Tuesday 3 Jan, Bernstein issued a note to investors in which it argued that for “EU Logistics”, 2023 is “The year the bullwhip cracks”.

In a nutshell, the prominent sell-side house wrote that:

“If any sector won the pandemic, it was logistics. For two years, European logistics companies beat every individual Stoxx 600 sub-sector. In 2022 ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Logistics on a steroid comedown Takeover Talk Viking Ironclad Age Asia-US east coast CMA CGM Emmanuel Macron Hapag-Lloyd MSC Port of New York & New Jersey Transatlantic

    Most Read

    Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers

    Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia

    ‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market

    No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'

    New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld

    US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market

    FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints

    SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%

    CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)

    Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans

    'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules

    Etihad's David Kerr to help UK fledgling freighter carrier take off

    Airfreight rates in the doldrums as carriers look to set their BSA tariffs

    CH Robinson: Biesterfeld steps down, Anderson appointed interim CEO

    Relief charity will provide food and water to UK hauliers caught in congestion

    All eyes on DSV – the year to deal