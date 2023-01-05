All eyes on DSV – the year to deal

By Alessandro Pasetti 05/01/2023

Analysts have started the year with a penchant for the bearish.

Cracks

I didn’t even have the time to put my feet under the table when, on Evocative Tuesday 3 Jan, Bernstein issued a note to investors in which it argued that for “EU Logistics”, 2023 is “The year the bullwhip cracks”.

In a nutshell, the prominent sell-side house wrote that:

“If any sector won the pandemic, it was logistics. For two years, European logistics companies beat every individual Stoxx 600 sub-sector. In 2022 ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN