Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures

dreamstime_xs_94459917
© Badahos
By

With factories already closing in China, ahead of next week’s new year holiday, airfreight rates on major routes have continued to decline.

One source reported that factories were closing early: in part, because some staff did not get a holiday last year owing to Covid lockdowns, partly because of new Covid cases and also owing to lack of demand.

The latest rates from the TAC Index show only one major trade has seen a rise in rates in the past seven days: China-US has ticked up 10%, to $5.92 per kg. But China-Europe fell 4.3%, to $4.84.

The chart below (click on it to enlarge) shows the steady decline in rates across the board, with several lanes now in or approaching pre-Covid levels.

airfreight rates

BA124 = FRA to US; BA125 = FRA – China; CN-RB1 = China to Europe. Source: TAC Index

While several forwarders expected a slight pre-Chinese New Year bounce, that has mostly not been the case.  But looking back to 2019 and before, Drewry’s East West Airfreight Price Index only registered rises in January or February twice in six years. Otherwise, no matter when CNY fell, they fell between 1% and 3% – except in 2017, when it dropped 10%.

With rates now significantly below 2021 levels, it feels finally like the market is normalising to some extent. However, the trick for carriers will be to ensure that rates levels fall no further.

The rest of January will, no doubt, be poor for carriers, with factories likely to be shut now until February. If history – or 2019 –  is anything to go by, there is little brightness on the horizon for airlines. In 2019, Drewry reported that rates continued to sink in March, April and May – with the one exception being from China to the US, where tariffs (remember those?) were due to kick in, sparking a slight rush in traffic beforehand.

Trade data indicates that the US ordered very little in the fourth quarter – so both demand and production could be soft for some time to come.

To hear more about China’s future as the world’s factory, listen to this clip of Steve Saxon, partner at McKinsey & Company, on the latest Loadstar Podcast.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    air cargo data air cargo market airfreight Drewry air freight rates TAC Index Ti Insight US

    Most Read

    Weak 2023 forecast pushes Flexport to slash 20% of global workforce

    Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?

    Ocean carriers find a way to deploy their expanding fleets

    Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge

    What's the truth behind the Flexport firings, Sherlock?

    Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering

    DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack

    FedEx, UPS and Amazon look to shore-up margins in a slower market

    New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant

    Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn

    Kuehne + Nagel – the next multi-billion windfall

    Incheon and sea-air services the target for shipping line airlines

    Handlers manage to avert shutdown of Chicago air cargo flows

    MSC targets Mærsk market share – as another towage deal is rumoured

    News Podcast | January 2023 | Reading this year's freight market as China abandons zero-Covid policy

    Letter from Bangladesh: forex dilemmas; bigger ships and banned ships