Liner schedule reliability improving, but late ships are arriving even later
Despite several mainline trades continuing to be marred by issues of port congestion and equipment ...
GM: TOP SALESGXO: LEGAL RISKAMZN: AI-DRIVEN VALUETSLA: UP SHE GOESUPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEALRXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNER
GM: TOP SALESGXO: LEGAL RISKAMZN: AI-DRIVEN VALUETSLA: UP SHE GOESUPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEALRXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNER
During the pandemic, analysts noted the distinct correlation between poor ocean schedule reliability and air freight demand. Shippers that needed certainty chose air.
But as ocean freight rates begin to creep up to near-Covid levels, shipping reliability is also on the rise this time around.
Despite pockets of port congestion, such as in Singapore, and issues with container availability, data out this week shows that in fact shipping lines are – relatively speaking – sticking to schedules. Sea-Intelligence reported reliability had improved 3.8 percentage points in May over April, reaching 55.8%, the best figure this year so far.
But it is 11 percentage points below May 2023 and the average vessel delay is now 5.1 days – closer to pandemic highs than pre-pandemic lows.
According to new Xeneta data for The Loadstar, air freight demand appears to be on its own upward trajectory – whatever the reliability of ocean. February saw a marked low in ocean performance – but also a slight dip in air freight demand.
However, any further problems in the Red Sea and its surrounds would certainly trigger a demand impact on air, said Xeneta.
“The air freight market is set for a turbulent summer. If the situation in the Red Sea remains as it is, and we see a further squeeze on capacity during the ocean peak season in Q3, then more importers could shift urgent shipments to air freight. This is already happening and will bring back memories of the Covid pandemic,” said Wenwen Zhang, Xeneta’s air freight officer.
Last month WorldACD noted: “The Middle East & South Asia (MESA) origin market … has been particularly impacted by disruptions to container shipping this year.
“Port congestion and vessel capacity shortages in certain key markets [are] driving more cargo owners to airfreight,” it added.
“Average spot rates in week 25 from MESA to Europe remain more than double (+126%) their level this time last year, with Bangladesh to Europe rates averaging $4.29/kg (+165%, YoY), India to Europe rates averaging $3.65/kg (+159%), Colombo to Europe rates at $3.01/kg (+125%), and Dubai to Europe rates at $2.36/kg (+84%).”
Air freight is not only in demand from shippers fearing uncertainty on the sea, however. There is also the rise and rise of ecommerce for disappointed shipping line customers to contend with.
Air capacity is expected to be in high demand in the second half – with Chinese ecommerce platforms estimated to account for some 30% of the space on some ex-Asia routes. As Xeneta chief airfreight officer Niall van de Wouw told the WSJ: “If you as a shipper have not arranged or dealt with your freight forwarder on how to navigate that time, I think you might be in for quite a ride.”
DHL Global Forwarding said it was urging shippers to sign contracts now to guarantee space later.
“If you come to us in October and ask for extra capacity, our answer will probably be no,” CEO Tim Scharwath told WSJ.
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike
MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article