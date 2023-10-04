ACS appoints new leadership team for Greater China

By Alex Lennane 04/10/2023

Air Charter Service has restructured its operations across Asia-Pacific, creating a Greater China region, comprising its Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai offices, and has appointed James Royds-Jones and Wanny Wu to lead the team.

“China is hugely diverse, with many differences from western markets and the rest of APAC economically, culturally and politically,” said chairman Chris Leach. “As a result, we have decided to build a joint regional management team with the combined skillsets to help grow our business in China over the next decade.”

Mr Royds-Jones, who has been with ACS for 15 years, ten in Hong Kong, will be regional director for the new Greater China region, while Ms Wu becomes deputy regional director, based in Shanghai.

“Wanny has helped us navigate the administrative challenges of doing business in China since opening our Beijing office 10 years ago and has been pivotal in growing our business in China,” added Mr Leach.

“She has done so while navigating huge challenges faced by the region, including the rolling lockdowns of the last three and a half years and the strict travel restrictions that were in place for much of that time.

“This is a very exciting time for James and Wanny, and together they are responsible for developing our team of nearly 50 people, targeting the second largest economy in the world. We are sure that they have the skills and knowledge to take ACS in China to the next level.”