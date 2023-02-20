By Alessandro Pasetti 20/02/2023

This earnings season has been reinvigorating in the transport and logistics (T&L) industry.

Publicly listed ocean and air freight forwarders shone on the stock markets, where applicable (Expeditors is out tomorrow), while asset-heavy ocean carriers held up and pax business’s air cargo is healing, although air cargo rates stalled at peak Covid.

Yet one fast-growing T&L product in the US has been on the radar after a buoyant pandemic, due to its strategic merits as part of a diverse trucking portfolio (however light or ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN