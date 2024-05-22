Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

TD: Knight-Swift noncompete with ex-CEO highlights old framework ahead of rule change

Road sunset
ID 10256215 © Orientaly | Dreamstime.com
By

TRUCKING DIVE reports:

Knight Swift Transportation Holdings’ noncompete for former CEO and President David Jackson temporarily restricts him from industry and director positions.

The executive and trucking company parted ways Feb. 26 and soon signed a deal involving $5.5 million in payouts to Jackson. Participating in the deal temporarily prevents him from working for acquisition targets, serving on Knight-Swift competitors’ boards, and competing with the carrier.

A severance agreement signed March 8 includes several restrictions lasting up to 18 months and two years, according to a securities filing from May 1. But Knight-Swift can override the noncompete provision if it chooses to do so…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Knight-Swift

    Most read news

    Mounting container shortages creating 'total havoc'

    Strike threat to Canada's rail network rises as negotiations stall

    East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up

    Futures market bets on Asia-Europe rates staying high till October

    US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches

    Panama Canal crossings resume, but some time before full normalisation

    Red Sea crisis turns Lome into key transhipment hub on MSC's ex-Asia services

    Gemini partners defend on-time target and promise cost competitiveness

    Baltimore refloats and moves MV Dali, with services set to resume

    Giti takes $12m Flexport legal battle to FMC

    CMA CGM see Q1 profit slump but bets on Bollore bounce

    News Podcast | May 2024 | Hapag-Lloyd’s ‘Strategy 2030’, planning amid global turmoil with Seko Logistics

    Supply chain executives: to the boardroom, or the basement?

    Risk Intelligence: Houthis lack resources for Med attacks

    Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early

    BlackRock trims stake – DSV between a rock and a hard place