FMC orders probe into provider practices as chassis trouble flares up again
The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has opened an investigation into the actions of the ...
For Knight-Swift (KNX) management, it was another “wait-and-see” call with equity analysts yesterday, 24 July, after the US market closed.
CEO Adam Miller was very clear following the release of mixed Q2 24 numbers, about where we stand at the moment in land transport stateside (emphasis in bold added):
“Again, we don’t want to sit here and call the inflection. Again, we saw positive signs (…), we can’t call it a trend yet. But we’ve seen this market move rapidly, both up ...
Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage
Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage
Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya
More danger to box ships as Houthis expand Red Sea attack arena
K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines
New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo
Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
Kaohsiung the latest victim of Asia's container congestion contagion
Container spot rate rises moderate – peak in sight?
'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike
Vizhinjam gets a head start in its quest to be a major transhipment hub
