ZH: US leading economic indicators tumble for 12th straight month

ZH: Coinbase tumbles after-hours on Wells notice disclosure
ZERO HEDGE writes: Coinbase shares are tumbling after-hours, down almost 20% on the day, following its ...
ZERO HEDGE reports:
The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) accelerated its decline in March, dropping 1.2% MoM (far more than the 0.7% decline expected).
– The biggest positive contributor to the leading index was orders for non-defense capital goods ex aircraft at 0.02
– The biggest negative contributor was building permits at -0.28
This is the 12th straight monthly decline in the LEI (and 13th month of 15) – the longest streak of declines since ’Lehman’ (22 straight months of declines from June 2007 to ...
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks
US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo
Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO
CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics now reality (almost)
Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics
Comment on this article