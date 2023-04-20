Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

ZH: US leading economic indicators tumble for 12th straight month

Business risk concept
By

ZERO HEDGE reports:

The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) accelerated its decline in March, dropping 1.2% MoM (far more than the 0.7% decline expected).

– The biggest positive contributor to the leading index was orders for non-defense capital goods ex aircraft at 0.02

– The biggest negative contributor was building permits at -0.28

This is the 12th straight monthly decline in the LEI (and 13th month of 15) – the longest streak of declines since ’Lehman’ (22 straight months of declines from June 2007 to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Zero Hedge

    Most Read

    CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics

    FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud

    Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes

    Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share

    Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages

    FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail

    Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back

    Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks

    US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo

    Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics now reality (almost)

    Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics

    US west coast port labour disputes now just 'minor inconveniences'

    Transatlantic capacity surge by US carriers drives air rates down further

    €63bn Hapag-Lloyd puts Mærsk in the shade

    e-Shipping the latest carrier to launch Russia service