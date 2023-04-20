ZH: US leading economic indicators tumble for 12th straight month

By LoadstarEditorial 20/04/2023

ZERO HEDGE reports:

The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) accelerated its decline in March, dropping 1.2% MoM (far more than the 0.7% decline expected).

– The biggest positive contributor to the leading index was orders for non-defense capital goods ex aircraft at 0.02

– The biggest negative contributor was building permits at -0.28

This is the 12th straight monthly decline in the LEI (and 13th month of 15) – the longest streak of declines since ’Lehman’ (22 straight months of declines from June 2007 to ...

