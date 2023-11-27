ZH: We didn't learn a whole lot last week

ZH: Huge gasoline price drop sparks biggest US PPI plunge since Covid lockdowns
ZERO HEDGE writes: After four months of re-acceleration, US producer prices tumbled in October – down ...
ZERO HEDGE reports:
By Peter Tchir of Academy Securities
We Didn’t Learn a Whole Lot Last Week
Data was mixed. Unemployment claims were lower (a sign of strength), durable goods were weak, and Global PMIs were just above 50 (Goldilocks economy). While I don’t pay much attention to CONsumer CONfidence, it is interesting that one-year inflation expectations jumped from 3.2% to 4.5% in two months. That occurred while oil (often a proxy for CONsumer CONfidence inflation expectations) dropped, some major retailers warned about deflating prices, and as far as I can tell, everyone is having some sort of a sale, which doesn’t seem inflationary to me.
The 10-year Treasury inched higher, finishing at 4.47% (up from 4.44%, and it was as low as 4.39%). Since it was illiquid/holiday-oriented trading, we can probably ignore most of those moves as noise.
We also had NVDA earnings, which tend to serve as a “proxy” for AI. NVDA itself is down a touch since those earnings, but the markets as a whole have not suffered. That, along with the ongoing outperformance of the equal weighted indices and Russell 2000, is worth noting.
To read the full post, please click here.
South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor
Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand
Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension
Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market
DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle
Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert
More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten
Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles
As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?
Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing $2bn swoop on Indonesia's Meratus Line
SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article