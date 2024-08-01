ZH: CEOs discussing Fed policy on Earnings calls soars to record

ZH: Job openings unexpectedly surge, driven entirely by government jobs
ZERO HEDGE reports: After two months of sharp declines in the number of job openings, moments ...
CHRW: SKYROCKETINGXPO: PARING GAINS XPO: NEW OPENINGS XPO: TURNING AWAY FREIGHT XPO: OPERATING RATIO DEVELOPMENTXPO: MARKET DYNAMICS ON THE RADAR XPO: CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER TALKS GROWTHXPO: 'MANAGING LABOUR COSTS' XPO: CONF CALL LIVEMAERSK: MARKET OUTLOOKMAERSK: GUIDANCE UP AS EXPECTED AHEAD OF INTERIMS MAERSK: PRELIMINARY UPDATE OUTXPO: EARNINGS BEATDHL: STEEP DEMAND SURCHARGE DHL: FORWARDING CONVERSION RATIO DHL: MARKET SHARE RISKDHL: DEAL-MAKING OPPORTUNITIESDHL: DEMAND SURCHARGE AND CHINADHL: FORWARDING OUTLOOKDHL: DEMAND SURCHARGE
CHRW: SKYROCKETINGXPO: PARING GAINS XPO: NEW OPENINGS XPO: TURNING AWAY FREIGHT XPO: OPERATING RATIO DEVELOPMENTXPO: MARKET DYNAMICS ON THE RADAR XPO: CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER TALKS GROWTHXPO: 'MANAGING LABOUR COSTS' XPO: CONF CALL LIVEMAERSK: MARKET OUTLOOKMAERSK: GUIDANCE UP AS EXPECTED AHEAD OF INTERIMS MAERSK: PRELIMINARY UPDATE OUTXPO: EARNINGS BEATDHL: STEEP DEMAND SURCHARGE DHL: FORWARDING CONVERSION RATIO DHL: MARKET SHARE RISKDHL: DEAL-MAKING OPPORTUNITIESDHL: DEMAND SURCHARGE AND CHINADHL: FORWARDING OUTLOOKDHL: DEMAND SURCHARGE
ZERO HEDGE reports:
The July FOMC meeting confirmed Powell and company are inching closer and closer to embarking on the interest rate cutting cycle. Rate traders are pricing in the first 25bps cut for mid-September. The Fed will only move into a cut cycle if inflation data cooperates and economic activity deteriorates.
The Fed’s interest rate hiking campaign over the last 2.5 years has dented consumer spending and corporate profits, with borrowing costs slowing down the overall economy to tame inflation.
While the first rate cut won’t meaningfully make a difference for consumers, some of whom (low/mid-tier) are in rough shape, it will lower borrowing costs for companies big and small.
Bloomberg data shows corporate America’s interest in the highly anticipated rate-cut cycle has surged to new record highs in earnings calls…
The full post is here.
Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall
Shippers 'at a loss' as Red Sea ripples spread across container trades
Deutsche Bahn to cut 30,000 jobs after first-half loss
Box lines set for price hikes in August to halt Asia-US West Coast rate slide
Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Midsummer Special: What next for freight markets?
Bangladesh looks at demurrage waiver as containers pile up in Chittagong
Ports struggle with congestion as Red Sea crisis and front-loading boost volume
CH Robinson to sell trucking services subsidiary EST to Sennder
Bangladesh apparel shippers hit by delays face cost hike as they turn to air freight
ONE sees Q1 profits rise, but remains cautious as box shipping hits 'tipping point'
Maritime disruption and surging ecommerce lifts airfreight to a record H1
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article