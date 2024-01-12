Sign up for our FREE newsletter
ZH: Gaza war expands as US, UK warplanes bomb Houthi strongholds in Yemen

By

ZERO HEDGE reports:

Update(1840): Reuters and VOA are reporting that US and UK warplanes have begin striking Houthi targets in Yemen, in what marks the first major regional expansion of the Gaza war. According to Politico:

The U.S. and U.K, with support from Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Canada, conducted joint strikes tonight against Houthi targets in Yemen, per DOD official. Strikes involved U.S. aircraft, ships and submarines.

The Telegraph has also reported British fighters and ships are participating in the military action against the Houthis. There are incoming reports of large airstrikes in major Yemeni cities. Unverified videos have begun coming in via social media. The below video is unconfirmed at this early stage… 

