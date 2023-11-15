Sign up for our FREE newsletter
ZH: Huge gasoline price drop sparks biggest US PPI plunge since Covid lockdowns

l falling water drop on beige background in close-up
By

ZERO HEDGE writes:

After four months of re-acceleration, US producer prices tumbled in October – down 0.5% MoM, the biggest drop since April 2020. This dragged Final Demand PPI YoY down to 1.3%…

(…)

The sharp slowdown was largely reflective of a decline in gasoline prices, as excluding food and energy, the so-called core PPI was unchanged (and the smallest annual increase since the start of 2021).

Over 80% of the decrease in goods prices was due to a 15.3% slump in the cost of gasoline, the government report.

The full post can be found here.

