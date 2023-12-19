ZH: Fed's monumental gamble ensures inflation's return

ZH: We didn't learn a whole lot last week
Authored by Simon White, Bloomberg macro strategist,
Follow the money. That’s how to explain the Federal Reserve’s extraordinary dovish swing last week. The government’s soaring interest-rate bill will become an increasing drain on the volume and velocity of reserves in the system, stoking headwinds for assets and the economy. By jettisoning higher for longer, the Fed has enabled interest-rate costs to fall – but only by heightening future inflation risks and the prospect of higher yields.
Mark Wednesday 13th of December down as the day modern-era central-banking independence died in all but name. The rot began several years ago, and spread when inflation jumped to its highest level in decades. But the Fed’s Damascene conversion to dovishness at last week’s meeting was the fatal blow…
The full post can be read here (not that we agree with “future inflation risks”, but surely worth a read).
Maersk halts local ship movements following attack
As warships move into the Red Sea, carriers delay or re-route 100+ box ships
Costs will skyrocket as westbound voyages are paused or diverted
Liner diversions and war-risk surcharges drive up costs for Asia-Europe shippers
Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'
THE Alliance extends loop suspensions as it unveils 2024 network details
US west coast ports heading for the 'congestion zone' again next year
Prepare for rate fluctuations and plan ahead, Flexport warns shippers
CMA CGM imposes temporary restriction on Hong Kong reefer transhipment
China moves to shore up supply chains as production shift spreads
The 'almost covert' nascent airfreight market recovery
'De-risking' supply chains now the priority for air cargo, says IATA
