ZH: These are the countries committing most to nuclear power

ZH: Visualizing all of China's trade partners
ZERO HEDGE writes: China stands as a formidable player in the global trade arena, wielding its ...
ZERO HEDGE writes:
In the mid-term, nuclear power plants are considered by some experts to be the most efficient transitional solution for achieving global climate goals. Criticism is though levelled at the largely unresolved question of final storage and potential safety risks.
As Statista’s Martin Armstrong shows in this infographic, using data from the World Nuclear Association, no country is currently committing more to a nuclear future than China…
The full post can be read here.
Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges
Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise
Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates
Forwarders and box lines will carry on with their own air networks
150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows
Mexico-US trade flows checked as borders become pressure points
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article