ZH: Jobs come crashing down

By

ZERO HEDGE writes:

With the October jobs report already expected to be a big drop from September’s 336K, as consensus expected a 180K print (below the whisper number of 211K), moments ago the BLS confirmed that last month’s surge was nothing but a Bidenomics mirage and as we warned in our preview, the October print indeed came “crashing down to earth“, sliding to 150K, a drop of more than 50% from the original Sept print, and the second lowest since 2022!

The full post can be read here.

