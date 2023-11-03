ZH: Jobs come crashing down

ZH: Headline CPI hotter than expected, core remains above 4.00%
ZERO HEDGE writes: Following August’s bigger than expected jump (driven by surging energy prices and healthcare methodology ...
ZERO HEDGE writes:
With the October jobs report already expected to be a big drop from September’s 336K, as consensus expected a 180K print (below the whisper number of 211K), moments ago the BLS confirmed that last month’s surge was nothing but a Bidenomics mirage and as we warned in our preview, the October print indeed came “crashing down to earth“, sliding to 150K, a drop of more than 50% from the original Sept print, and the second lowest since 2022!
The full post can be read here.
Transatlantic westbound 'a total disaster', with 'unsustainable' rates
VGM container weight mis-declaration 'rampant at most ports', say forwarders
Suez Canal fee hikes set to add to the pressure on Asia-Europe carriers
Airfreight rates out of China soar, driven by e-commerce and restocking
Forto lays off more staff as it closes offices in Bremen and Madrid
ONE forecasts operating loss after it saw Q2 profits sink
Quantum computing: is it right for you?
Flexport eyes Convoy's tech – but not its liabilities, as more lawsuits are filed
Threat to contract rates as carriers fail to boost spot market prices
Book a slot for Panama Canal transit as protests add to low water delays
Amazon sees income skyrocket after fulfilment network restructure
Polar Air Cargo fraud scandal: forwarder set to change plea to guilty
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article