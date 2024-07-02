ZH: Job openings unexpectedly surge, driven entirely by government jobs

ZH: Japan fires its top currency diplomat as yen disintegrates
ZERO HEDGE reports: It is hardly a coincidence that literally minutes after the USDJPY hit 161 ...
GM: TOP SALESGXO: LEGAL RISKAMZN: AI-DRIVEN VALUETSLA: UP SHE GOESUPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEALRXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNER
ZERO HEDGE reports:
After two months of sharp declines in the number of job openings, moments ago Biden’s highly politicized Department of Labor reported that in May, the number of job openings unexpectedly spiked by a whopping 221K, to 8.140 million – far above the 7.950 million estimate – from a downward revised April print of 7.919 million, down 140K from the original print of 8.059 million…
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike
MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters
