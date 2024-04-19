ZH: Nike 'permanently' laying off 740 employees at world headquarters

By LoadstarEditorial 19/04/2024

ZERO HEDGE writes:

US athletic footwear and apparel company Nike announced late in the cash session on Friday that it is undergoing a restructuring effort to trim costs at its World Headquarters (WHQ) located in Beaverton, Oregon.

Michele Adams, VP of People Solutions at Nike, might be the most hated person at the company this afternoon. In a letter to staff, she wrote that “approximately 740 employees at WHQ” will be “permanently” laid off by late June.

“As a result of a second phase of impacts, which will take effect by June 28, 2024, approximately 740 employees at WHQ will have been impacted by this and the recent prior permanent reduction of the workforce,” Adams said.

