ZH: Nike 'permanently' laying off 740 employees at world headquarters

Nike in biofuel deal with CMA CGM, despite feedstock concerns
Nike is to offset more than one-third of its maritime transport carbon emissions with biofuel, ...
ZERO HEDGE writes:
US athletic footwear and apparel company Nike announced late in the cash session on Friday that it is undergoing a restructuring effort to trim costs at its World Headquarters (WHQ) located in Beaverton, Oregon.
Michele Adams, VP of People Solutions at Nike, might be the most hated person at the company this afternoon. In a letter to staff, she wrote that “approximately 740 employees at WHQ” will be “permanently” laid off by late June.
“As a result of a second phase of impacts, which will take effect by June 28, 2024, approximately 740 employees at WHQ will have been impacted by this and the recent prior permanent reduction of the workforce,” Adams said.
The full post can be read here.
MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'
Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali
Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports
Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker
Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again
Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace
Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs
Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai
Looks like rain: Panama Canal Authority eyes return to normal service
Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled
Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article