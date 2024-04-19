Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

ZH: Nike 'permanently' laying off 740 employees at world headquarters

Layoffs news headline
By

ZERO HEDGE writes:

US athletic footwear and apparel company Nike announced late in the cash session on Friday that it is undergoing a restructuring effort to trim costs at its World Headquarters (WHQ) located in Beaverton, Oregon.

Michele Adams, VP of People Solutions at Nike, might be the most hated person at the company this afternoon. In a letter to staff, she wrote that “approximately 740 employees at WHQ” will be “permanently” laid off by late June.

“As a result of a second phase of impacts, which will take effect by June 28, 2024, approximately 740 employees at WHQ will have been impacted by this and the recent prior permanent reduction of the workforce,” Adams said. 

The full post can be read here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Nike Zero Hedge China

    Most Read

    MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'

    Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali

    Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports

    Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker

    Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again

    Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace

    Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs

    Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai

    Looks like rain: Panama Canal Authority eyes return to normal service

    Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled

    Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel shockwaves in APAC

    Sustainability concerns don't show on shippers' procurement radar

    Talk of Schenker, Flexport et al – and a meagre lunch for forwarders

    How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?

    CMA CGM Air Cargo finally launches transpac services