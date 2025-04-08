ZH: 'Navarro is truly a moron': Musk slams Trump trade czar in ongoing tariff feud

Goldman: Bear market anatomy – the path and shape of the bear market
GOLDMAN SACHS writes: – Most equities have entered, or are on the cusp of, a bear ...
ZERO HEDGE reports:
Elon Musk and Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro don’t like each other.
It all started on Saturday when Musk ? who’s not a fan of the Trump tariffs, responded to a video on X of Navarro defending how the Trump administration calculated its tariffs on various countries’ goods (with crayons?), suggesting that Navarro’s “PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing,” adding in a now-deleted tweet that Navarro “ain’t built shit.”
When asked by Fox News on ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt
De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May
Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation
Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course
Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable
East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
