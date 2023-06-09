Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

ZH: The end of easy money – bankruptcy filings pile up at fastest rate since 2010

By

ZERO HEDGE reports:

Authored by Wolf Richter via WolfStreet.com,

A cleansing process, long overdue, to whittle down the corporate debt overhang and clear out deadwood, at the expense of investors…

It’s turning into a banner year for corporate bankruptcy filings, after years of Easy Money that caused all kinds of excesses, fueled by yield-chasing investors, in an environment where the Fed had repressed yields with all its might. Those yield-chasing investors kept even the most over-indebted zombies supplied with ever-more fresh money. But ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Zero Hedge

    Most Read

    Worker no-shows force US west coast port terminal shutdowns

    Major ocean carriers set course for more-profitable routes

    Hapag-Lloyd CEO bullish on prospects for a peak season

    New call for White House intervention as USWC port disruption continues

    'AI revolution' set to drive into Felixstowe with robot truck fleet

    TSA urges US forwarders and shippers to prepare for new security rules

    Transpac rates head north as carriers face Panama Canal restrictions

    Strike vote at Pacific ports in Canada sparks fresh worries for BCOs

    Bullish Flexport will 'hit the ground running' as it integrates Shopify logistics

    CH Robinson CEO – Bozeman who?

    HMM tops Xeneta 'name and fame' list of greenest shipping lines

    Crew member injured as fire hits MSC containership

    Dave Bozeman named as new CEO at CH Robinson

    China builds Central Asia infrastructure dominance with new rail plan

    Lower freight rates means lower prices for consumers, says new survey

    CMA CGM Logistics – about $30bn of hidden value