ZH: 'It's now hard to see any accurate information on anything'

ZH: Stagflation – Q1 GDP much weaker than expected on inventory...
ZERO HEDGE reports: With the Atlanta Fed showing a clear slowdown in US GDP in recent ...
ZERO HEDGE reports:
By Michael Every of Rabobank
None so blind as those that will not see
There are none so blind as those who will not see: except those who see things that aren’t there because it also suits their book.
“Deflation and Fed rate cuts!” scream the markets selling us ‘transitory’ for two years. Yet US CPI, 0.4% m-o-m headline and core as expected, and 4.9% y-o-y headline, a rounding-error tick lower than consensus, and 5.5% core saw no evidence of that ...
