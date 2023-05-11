ZH: 'It's now hard to see any accurate information on anything'

By LoadstarEditorial 11/05/2023

ZERO HEDGE reports:

By Michael Every of Rabobank

None so blind as those that will not see

There are none so blind as those who will not see: except those who see things that aren’t there because it also suits their book.

“Deflation and Fed rate cuts!” scream the markets selling us ‘transitory’ for two years. Yet US CPI, 0.4% m-o-m headline and core as expected, and 4.9% y-o-y headline, a rounding-error tick lower than consensus, and 5.5% core saw no evidence of that ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN