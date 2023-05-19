ZH: Battered by inflation, 90 million Americans struggle paying bills as credit card usage spikes

ZH: 'It's now hard to see any accurate information on anything'
By Michael Every of Rabobank
ZERO HEDGE writes:
A large swath of American consumers are facing financial hardship as they grapple with elevated living costs, record-high credit card use, and two years of negative real wage growth. This perfect storm could decimate financially fragile households in the next downturn.
As many as 89.1 million American adults (or about 38.5%) were found to experience some form of difficulty in covering expenses between April 26 and May 8, according to Bloomberg, citing new data from the Household Pulse Survey. ...
