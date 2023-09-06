Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Xavier Avrard becomes Geodis's first chief strategy officer

230906 Xavier Avrard_credit Xavier Popy_REA
Photo: Popy_REA
French 3PL Geodis has promoted Xavier Avrard (above) to the newly created position of chief strategy officer, with a seat on the board.

Mr Avrard joined Geodis in 2014 as group controller and, while working on the acquisition of OHL in 2015, he was appointed MD Projects Logistics, initially for Africa and then for the WEMEA region.

In 2019 he was named senior VP of the company’s Odyssey programme, which focused on launching and managing Geodis’s digital transformation.

In January, he took over the strategic development of the Europe region, particularly the integration of high-value express delivery operation trans-o-flex, which recently acquired by Geodis.

Since 1 July, he has been leading Geodis’s new group strategy department, which is “responsible for corporate strategy, mergers & acquisitions, post-merger integration and the monitoring of the group’s strategic investments and developments”.

Before joining Geodis, Mr Avrard held positions as financial controller and CFO with a number of major international groups.

