WiseTech wraps US$230 Envase deal (at 6.6x forward sales)

WiseTech still adamant it will benefit from 'continued consolidation' in logistics
PRESS RELEASE
25 January 2023
WiseTech Global acquires Envase Technologies, a leading North American landside logistics software platform
SYDNEY, Australia – WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), developer of leading logistics execution software CargoWise, today announced its acquisition of Envase Technologies (Envase), a leading provider of transport management system software for intermodal trucking, drayage (container haulage) and landside logistics in North America in a transaction valued at US$230 million. Envase is being acquired from private investment firm and supply ...
