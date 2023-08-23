Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / WiseTech top brass put on brave face after stock gets hammered

AP
ID 16332510 © Pavel Losevsky | Dreamstime.com
By

Australia’s WiseTech Global (WTC) released today strong fiscal 2023 annual results, beautifully meeting its targets for the 12 months to the end of June.

Yet the stock was hammered, down to A$69.6, -19.6% for the day.

Ouch!

About half of that fall was due to high-end Ebitda guidance for fiscal 2024 that was softer than Mr Market had expected, at around A$540m.

Go with the low end of the forward guidance, and virtually all the drop was due to that. Classic, in this market.

Figure ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    On the wires WiseTech Global integrated logistics Teamsters UPS

    Most Read

    Hapag-Lloyd shows interest in buying HMM, but it may not be 'politically feasible'

    China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe

    $650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship

    More blanked voyages and a 'newbuild elephant' approaching the room

    CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please

    Stranded MSC box ship leaves port of Odessa after 18 months

    AP Møller-Mærsk – Schenker or Schacht?

    Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'

    Panama Canal limits could help west coast ports as imports decline again

    Zim down $1.5bn on Q2 22 and facing overcapacity as new ships arrive

    OOCL reports a 'robust' H1 performance as demand see-saws

    Kuehne + Nagel Singapore – the show must go on

    Vital Russian rail freight artery wrecked after river dam bursts

    Relief for shortsea as charterers find themselves back in the driving seat

    Low rates and overcapacity: how air charter brokers see the market

    Containership scrapping set to boom by year-end