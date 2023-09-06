By Alessandro Pasetti 06/09/2023

Don’t bet your house on it.

When CH Robinson CEO Dave Bozeman made his debut before investors on Q2 23 numbers, I asked one sell-side analyst what he made of it. The gentleman didn’t want to “jade your views, but I don’t think we really learned a lot from the new CEO. Seems like a nice guy but a lot of jargon and not too much substance.”

(*My take from the time is here, followed by… ’Prep bids, please’ and ’Sinking CH Robinson’ ...

